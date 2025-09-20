Azernews.Az

Saturday September 20 2025

President Ilham Aliyev shares post on September 20 - Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day [VIDEO]

20 September 2025 00:33 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his social media accounts in connection with the State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews presents the post:

