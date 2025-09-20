Zelensky: Allies 'wasting time,' Russia sanctions needed

20 September 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Saturday that his country's allies were "wasting time" instead of stepping up sanctions on Russia, Azernews reports.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump expects strong action from Europe. I think we are wasting a lot of time if sanctions are not imposed or some steps are not taken, that we very much expect from him," Zelensky told journalists in Kiev and said he plans to pressure Trump to convince all European countries, including Hungary and Slovakia which have been hesitant to stop buying Russian energy, to hit Moscow with sanctions. "Everyone is looking to the United States," he stated.

Zelensky and Trump are expected to meet next week during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Ahead of the talks, Trump said that he will likely have to be present if Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet as they "hate each other."