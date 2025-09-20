President of Rwanda pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on September 20 to pay tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at his grave, Azernews reports.
The visit also included a tribute to the prominent ophthalmologist and academic, Zarifa Aliyeva, with fresh flowers placed on her grave.
In addition, the graves of prominent public and state figure Aziz Aliyev and talented physician Tamerlan Aliyev were visited, and flowers were laid in their memory.
