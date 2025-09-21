Syrian Interim President visits Washington ahead of UN General Assembly
Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa has arrived in Washington to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing Syria TV.
According to the report, this marks the first official visit by a Syrian president to the United States since 1967.
The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss the restoration of diplomatic relations between Syria and the U.S., including the potential official reopening of the Syrian embassy in Washington.
