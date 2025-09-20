Formula 1 sets pace on second day in Azerbaijan's Grand Prix
The second day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, hosted in Baku for the 9th time, begins today, Azernews reports.
The program includes the third practice session and the qualifying round of Formula 1 (F1), along with sprint races in Formula 2 (F2).
On the opening day, Formula 1 practice sessions as well as Formula 2 practice and qualifying rounds took place. Victories went to Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Alex Dunne (Rodin), and Jak Crawford (DAMS).
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.
