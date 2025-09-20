US foreign affairs committee rejects anti-Azerbaijani amendments

20 September 2025 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has rejected two amendments to bills under consideration as part of the State Department reauthorization process, Azernews reports per local media.

Both amendments, introduced by Congressman Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California known for his ties to the Armenian lobby, carried a distinctly anti-Azerbaijani agenda.

The first sought to prohibit the US International Development Finance Corporation from supporting any projects in Azerbaijan. The second aimed to revoke the US President’s authority to waive the application of Amendment 907 to the Freedom Support Act, which restricts American assistance to Azerbaijan.

The rejection of these proposals marks another setback for the Armenian lobby in Congress, which has opposed US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The State Department reauthorization process is held annually to review, update, and extend the department’s legal authorities and organizational framework.