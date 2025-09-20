Switzerland boosts investments in Azerbaijan’s economy

20 September 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign direct investments (FDI) from Switzerland to Azerbaijan totaled $226.6 million in the first six months of this year, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This figure is $202.2 million higher than in the same period of last year, representing a 9.3-fold increase. Switzerland accounted for 7% of the total FDI in Azerbaijan during the reporting period. By comparison, Swiss investments in the first half of 2024 amounted to only $24.4 million.

Overall, Azerbaijan attracted more than $3.22 billion in foreign direct investments in the first half of 2025, up $244.3 million or 8.2% from the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, direct investments from Azerbaijan into foreign economies reached $1.35 billion, marking an increase of $351.6 million or 35.2% compared to the first half of last year.