Third free practice session wraps up at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

20 September 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

The third free practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has come to an end, Azernews reports.

McLaren's British driver, Lando Norris showed the best result.

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing finished second, and Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished third.

After the third free practice session, a qualifying race will be held to determine the drivers' positions in the main race.

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris won the first free practice session, while Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton won the second.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will end on September 21.