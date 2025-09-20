Reconstruction of private houses to begin in Khojaly City
Rehabilitation, construction, and reconstruction works continue in stages across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.
As part of these efforts, repair and reconstruction of several private residential houses will be carried out in the administrative territory of Khojaly city. The Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service has already completed preparatory work in Khankendi, as well as in the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.
To implement the project, the state service signed a contract with “Shinkar Holding” LLC, allocating 3.4 million manats [$2 million].
“Shinkar Holding” LLC, established in 2009 with an authorized capital of 3 million manats [$1.76 million], is represented by Mehdiyev Alasgar Farrukh oglu.
