Armenian economy minister invited to us for talks on Trump road project

20 September 2025 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has been invited to the United States to discuss the Trump Road project, Azernews reports.

Papoyan confirmed the invitation during a briefing, responding to a question from Radio Liberty's Armenian service.

He noted that the details of the Trump Road project will be clarified in the course of negotiations between the Armenian and US delegations.

For context, the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal, officially titled the Agreement "On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan", aims to end the ongoing Garabagh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. On 8 August 2025, Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with the mediation of United States president Donald Trump, initialled an agreement and signed a joint declaration emphasizing the need to continue efforts toward the signing and final ratification of the agreement.

Part of the agreement included granting the US exclusive rights to develop the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), for the next 99 years, aiming to connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the rest of Azerbaijan through Armenia.