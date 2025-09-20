Rwandan president familiarizes himself with ASAN service model in Baku [PHOTOS]

20 September 2025 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

On September 20, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame visited the “ASAN Service” center in Baku to learn about its activities, Azernews reports.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, briefed the Rwandan leader on the establishment of “ASAN Service” centers at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and on projects implemented in the field of social innovations.

During the visit, Kagame was presented with the “ASAN Service” model. It was noted that agreements have been signed with over 30 countries and international organizations to export the ASAN concept as an intellectual product. The United Nations also recognizes ASAN as one of the best models of public service delivery, promoting it across four continents.

The visit follows the cooperation established between Rwanda and Azerbaijan after Kagame’s trip to Baku in November 2024 during COP29. To advance this collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June between the State Agency and Rwanda’s relevant institution to share ASAN Service expertise.