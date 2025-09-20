Verstappen wins pole position at Azerbaijan GP

20 September 2025 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pole position after winning the qualifying session on Saturday, which was delayed several times over incidents that led to a record six red flags in unfavorable weather conditions, Azernews reports.

"Very difficult qualifying, especially in Q3 when the rain started falling. I'm very happy with how the weekend went, we kept improving and we were there when it mattered. Long race to come, we need to look after the tyres, and we'll see what happens," Verstappen said.

Williams' Carlos Sainz will start from the first row alongside Verstappen, while Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson, who finished third in qualifying, and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who came in fourth, will start tomorrow's race from the second row.