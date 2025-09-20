Azerbaijan extends Formula 1 Grand Prix contract until 2030 [PHOTO]
The contract for hosting the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been extended, the Baku City Circuit has announced, Azernews reports.
Under the new agreement, Baku will continue to host the race until 2030.
It should be noted that Formula 1 races have been held in Azerbaijan since 2016, with the Baku City Circuit becoming one of the most recognized tracks on the global calendar.
