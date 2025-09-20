White House expects TikTok agreement with china to be signed soon

20 September 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

The US administration is confident that an agreement with China regarding the social media platform TikTok will be finalized in the coming days, Azernews reports.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt stated, “We are 100% confident that the agreement is ready. Now it just needs to be signed, and the president’s team is working on it with his Chinese colleagues.”

She added that the signing of the agreement is expected “in the coming days.”