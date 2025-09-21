Israel completes world’s first combat-ready laser air defense system
Israel has completed work on the world’s first combat-capable laser air defense system, Azernews reports via the Israeli media.
The system, known as Iron Beam, is designed to intercept drones and missiles using high-energy laser technology and is regarded as a breakthrough in modern battlefield capabilities.
One of its key advantages is cost-efficiency: each laser shot costs only a few dollars, compared to around $40,000 for an Iron Dome interceptor missile and millions of euros for a single Patriot system launch.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!