Portfolio inflows hit $1bln as Azerbaijan’s markets gain global credibility

21 September 2025 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Other investments, amounting to $1.5 billion, include interbank loans, deposits, and trade credits. This category demonstrates the breadth of international financial engagement beyond direct corporate investment or portfolio holdings. It reflects Azerbaijan’s dynamic participation in the global financial ecosystem, providing...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!