International Day of Peace observed in Azerbaijan with virtual and traditional exhibitions
September 21 marks the International Day of Peace, a global observance initiated by the United Nations in 1981, Azernews reports.
The day is dedicated to promoting peace, understanding, and the prevention of violence, while also symbolizing solidarity among nations. It calls on people worldwide to embrace peace, stability, and security.
In Azerbaijan, the National Library has commemorated the occasion by presenting both a virtual exhibition and a traditional book display under the title “September 21 – International Day of Peace.”
According to the library, the virtual exhibition features articles from the press, literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, and documents covering a range of topics. Highlights include the Azerbaijan-Armenia-U.S. Joint Declaration, President Ilham Aliyev’s mission for peace and global security, and steps taken to strengthen and preserve peace and societal development in Azerbaijan. The virtual exhibition is accessible at [https://anl.az/el/vsb/Beynelxalq\_sulh\_gunu/index.htm](https://anl.az/el/vsb/Beynelxalq_sulh_gunu/index.htm).
The traditional exhibition showcases literature on the peace strategies of national leader Heydar Aliyev, President Ilham Aliyev’s peace mission, global peace and development concepts, and works on security, stability, democracy, and the broader ideals of harmony and peace. Materials are available in both Azerbaijani and foreign languages for visitors.
