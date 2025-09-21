Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race kicks off in Baku

21 September 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Jack Crawford of the Dams Lucas Oil team took first place in qualifying, with Italian Leonardo Fornaroli (Invicta Racing) finishing second and Gabriele Mini (Prema Racing) third.

The Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!