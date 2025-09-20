Israel asks US to press Egypt against military buildup

20 September 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the administration of United States President Donald Trump to put pressure on Egypt about its military buildup in the Sinai Peninsula, Azernews reports, citing American and Israeli officials.

According to the sources, Netanyahu claimed during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this week that Egypt's activities violated its 1979 peace agreement with Israel, in which the US served as a guarantor. The Israeli sources stressed their country decided to turn to the US after talks with Egypt on the issue showed no progress.

The report asserts that Egypt extended runways on Sinai air bases to adapt them for use by fighter jets, and built facilities for storing missiles, but the sources acknowledged they had no proof missiles were being stored at those sites.