Russia slams plans to reinstate Iran sanctions

20 September 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Foreign Ministry called efforts to reinstate sanctions against Iran over its alleged disregard of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal from 2015, "provocative and illegal", Azernews reports.

"These actions have nothing to do with diplomacy and lead solely to a further escalation of tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry claimed after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to adopt a resolution to permanently lift "snapback" sanctions against Iran. This means the sanctions against Iran will be reinstated by September 28 if no agreement is reached beforehand.

Moscow particularly slammed European JCPOA signatories- the United Kingdom, Germany, and France - as well as South Korea, currently presiding over the UNSC, for abstaining during the vote, despite it being the country that submitted the resolution.