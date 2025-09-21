Azerbaijan highlights strong investment and transit ties at Turkmenistan Forum [PHOTOS]

21 September 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum recently convened in Avaza, drawing representatives from various governments, international organizations, and business communities, Azernews reports.

The forum showcased countries’ economic potentials and explored avenues for enhancing international partnerships and investment cooperation. Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Alakbarov.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Deputy Minister Alakbarov spoke at the plenary session titled “Turkmenistan’s Investment Attractiveness as a Strategic Efficiency Factor.”

He emphasized that the high-level trust and mutual understanding between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan play a critical role in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are implementing significant joint projects and initiatives. Our collaboration contributes substantially to the efficiency of the Middle Corridor. Transit shipments between our countries have increased in recent years, with the volume reaching 1.28 million tons in the first seven months of 2025—a 13 percent rise compared to the same period last year. These results clearly reflect the growing cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors,” Alakbarov noted.

The forum also highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment, large-scale construction in liberated territories, incentives for investors, strategic transport and logistics infrastructure, the prospects of the Zangezur corridor, and the investment potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone and industrial parks.

Deputy Minister Alakbarov further pointed out opportunities for expanding joint activities in energy, trade, mutual investment promotion, transportation, and agriculture.