Azerbaijan charges ahead with electric bus assembly project

22 September 2025 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Baku is steering into a greener future.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan has officially launched a project to assemble electric buses domestically, signalling a powerful shift in the country’s public transport landscape.

The landmark agreement was signed during the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov joining forces with leaders from Improtex Group and MAN Truck & Bus. The collaboration promises to put Azerbaijan on the fast lane toward eco-friendly transportation.

The initiative aims to charge up the nation’s commitment to sustainable mobility while expanding the electric bus fleet across the country. In a move that’s both forward-looking and energy-conscious, Azerbaijan is not just driving buses—it’s driving change.

With electric buses silently gliding through city streets, the government hopes to prove that progress doesn’t have to come with a loud footprint. For citizens, this means cleaner air, quieter streets, and a bus ride that’s literally and figuratively charged with innovation.

As Azerbaijan invests in its electric mobility infrastructure, the project sends a clear message: the future is electric, and the nation is ready to hit the accelerator. In the coming years, the streets of Baku and other cities may hum with quiet efficiency, showcasing a sustainable vision that’s both ambitious and electrifying.