Baku Shipyard continues construction of three new ASCO tanker [PHOTOS]
The construction of three new tankers at Baku Shipyard (BGZ) is progressing in line with the order placed by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), according to the company, Azernews reports. ASCO noted that 27% of the work on one of the vessels has already been completed, while progress on the other two is slightly behind schedule at around 22%.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!