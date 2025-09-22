Azerbaijan offers stable environment for investors, Deputy PM says

22 September 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is a stable and reliable destination for investment, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF-2025) in Baku, Azernews reports.

“The most important condition for any investment is political stability and a predictable environment. Azerbaijan has a strong financial base, macroeconomic and macrofinancial stability, and a favorable business environment,” Sharifov noted.

He recalled that international institutions have acknowledged Azerbaijan’s progress. “The results of the World Bank’s ‘Business Ready’ survey, as well as the decisions of leading international credit rating agencies, show that Azerbaijan’s position has significantly improved in recent years. Fitch and Moody’s have upgraded our country’s rating to investment grade. Moreover, Moody’s assessment was conducted without an appeal – on their own initiative,” he emphasized.

Sharifov also highlighted the country’s large-scale investments in transport, seaport, railway, and highway infrastructure, as well as its significant steps in digital transformation. “As the Chairman of the Business Environment Commission under the Government, I assure you that all investments directed to our country will be protected in a friendly and favorable environment. Azerbaijan will continue to play the role of a bridge, and we invite all of you to participate in building this future,” he added.