Azernews.Az

Sunday September 21 2025

Turkiye Aims for energy independence through efficiency and innovation

21 September 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)
Turkiye Aims for energy independence through efficiency and innovation

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met with young innovators at TEKNOFEST in Istanbul, emphasizing the role of youth in shaping Turkiye’s energy future, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more