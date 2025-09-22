Azerbaijan’s expanding economic horizons in Africa: Rwanda as strategic partner

22 September 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Economic relations between Azerbaijan and African states, though still modest in comparison with other regions, have experienced remarkable growth. In 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Africa reached approximately $782 million, representing a 32 percent increase compared to 2023. This surge highlights a clear upward trend and growing interest on both sides. Azerbaijan’s exports to Africa have shown especially strong momentum. In 2023, exports amounted to...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!