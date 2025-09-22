Türkiye tops as Azerbaijan’s western investment gateway

22 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

During the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan invested $177.4 million directly into the Turkish economy—a remarkable 63.9% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge not only reflects Azerbaijan’s growing confidence in Türkiye’s economic landscape but also signals a strategic alignment that is rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and long-term vision.

