Azernews.Az

Monday September 22 2025

Nakhchivan sees growth in privatization and state property revenues

22 September 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
Nakhchivan sees growth in privatization and state property revenues
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Over the same period, annual reports from 411 state enterprises and organizations were analyzed, and information on 230 previously unregistered state properties was added to the National Automated Property System. Additionally, 100 extracts from the state property register were issued. Service fees from real estate registration, technical inventory, and cadastral services totaled...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more