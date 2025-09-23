Global investors recognize Azerbaijan’s stability and growth prospects

23 September 2025 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is increasingly taking center stage on the global economic map as leaders of major international investment firms engage with the country’s financial institutions. The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York provided a key platform for discussions on investment opportunities, economic reforms, and strategic partnerships. With a growing reputation for stability, transparency, and sustainable growth, Azerbaijan is attracting the attention of some of the world’s largest investment funds, highlighting the country’s potential as a regional hub connecting Europe and Asia.

President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the significant event, commencing today under the theme “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights.” This significant diplomatic event brings together leaders from UN member states to discuss global issues and foster international cooperation.

During his visit, President Aliyev engaged in high-level meetings with leaders of major investment firms: Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management; George Walker, Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman; and Jonathan Gray, President and COO of Blackstone. These discussions underscore Azerbaijan's growing prominence on the global financial stage and reflect the increasing interest of international investors in the country's economic landscape.

Neuberger Berman, established in 1939, manages $538 billion in assets, including $140 billion in alternative investments. With offices in 26 countries, the firm invests in stocks, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and hedge funds, focusing on sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial solutions. Its investments include global education platforms and industrial chemical solutions. SOFAZ’s partnership with Neuberger Berman, beginning in 2016, has enabled investments in education, healthcare, industrial technology, and consumer sectors, offering Azerbaijan access to innovative companies and global market expertise while diversifying its investment portfolio.

Founded in 1985, Blackstone manages $1.2 trillion in assets across private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, data centers, and renewable energy funds—more than 1 percent of global GDP. Its portfolio includes over 12,000 properties, record-setting real estate deals, and data centers powering AI, cloud technologies, and digital services. Blackstone’s global presence spans multiple sectors, including life sciences, healthcare, logistics, and education, with assets managed for institutional clients such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and university endowments. SOFAZ’s strategic partnership with Blackstone, initiated in 2015, has invested over $1 billion in real estate and private equity funds, enabling Azerbaijan to benefit from projects in logistics, green energy, digital infrastructure, and medical research. He commended Azerbaijan's commitment to creating a transparent and stable environment for foreign investments.

Brookfield, founded in 1899, is one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms with over $1 trillion in assets under management. Its portfolio spans private equity, credit, infrastructure, real estate, and renewable energy, covering 30 countries. Brookfield is a major player in renewable energy, with 43 GW of operational capacity, nuclear energy via Westinghouse, and extensive telecom and digital infrastructure assets. SOFAZ’s partnership with Brookfield, launched in 2019, has focused on infrastructure, real estate, education, logistics, and energy projects, including investments in the GEMS Education network, GD Towers, and Triton International, providing Azerbaijan with opportunities to strengthen its digital economy, renewable energy sector, and education infrastructure.

These engagements highlight Azerbaijan's strategic positioning as a stable and attractive destination for international investments. The country's robust energy sector, coupled with ongoing economic reforms and a commitment to sustainable development, provides a solid foundation for long-term partnerships with global financial institutions. Azerbaijan's proactive approach in fostering these relationships underscores its aspiration to diversify its economy and integrate more fully into the global financial system.

In recent developments, Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) has been actively expanding its investment portfolio. Notably, SOFAZ acquired a 49% stake in a 402 MW solar energy portfolio in Italy from Enfinity Global, marking a significant step in the country's renewable energy investments. This move aligns with Azerbaijan's broader strategy to diversify its energy sector and invest in sustainable projects.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's economic reforms have garnered international recognition. In 2025, Fitch and Moody's upgraded Azerbaijan's sovereign ratings to BBB- and Baa3, respectively, citing disciplined fiscal management and robust external buffers.

These upgrades reflect the country's commitment to economic stability and growth. Its strategic initiatives and reforms position it as a reliable and attractive destination for international investments. Azerbaijan distinguishes itself through more than just its resources; it boasts a forward-thinking vision. By merging its energy riches with innovation, diversification of industries, and digital advancement, Baku is emerging as a key destination for foreign investment and a central player in regional sustainable development.