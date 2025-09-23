New Alat cargo airport to position Azerbaijan as Eurasian logistics hub
The upcoming international cargo airport, scheduled to open in 2027 as part of the Alat Free Economic Zone, is expected to transform Azerbaijan into one of Eurasia's main logistics centers, Azernews reports.
Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev highlighted this in a post on his X account, noting the country’s growing role in global trade.
“We participated in the 10th International Caspian Air Cargo Summit held in Baku. This summit, which has become the leading logistics event in the region since 2006, demonstrates the growing role of our country in global trade. Today, Azerbaijan has one of the largest and most modern air cargo fleets in the region. I hope that the industry leaders who came together in Baku will contribute to the development of global air cargo transportation with their productive discussions,” Nabiyev said.
Bakıda keçirilən 10-cu beynəlxalq “Caspian Air Cargo Summit”də iştirak etdik.— Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) September 23, 2025
2006-cı ildən etibarən regionun aparıcı #logistika tədbirinə çevrilən bu sammit ölkəmizin qlobal ticarətdə artan rolunu nümayiş etdirir.
Bu gün Azərbaycan regionda ən böyük və müasir hava yükü… pic.twitter.com/rrmhvQNViP
