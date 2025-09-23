Azerbaijan-Iran strengthen economic, transport, and energy co-op during deputy PM's visit [PHOTOS]

23 September 2025 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Iran, met with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani, Azernews reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Mustafayev congratulated Larijani on his appointment and exchanged views on economic cooperation and regional security. The parties emphasized the importance of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, including the Araz corridor, as well as other joint projects.

As part of his visit, Mustafayev, in his capacity as Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, met with the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, reviewing the implementation of projects under the previous Memorandum of Understanding. Discussions focused on cooperation in transport, customs, border management, oil, gas, trade, investment, and humanitarian initiatives.

The officials also discussed the construction of the Agband-Kalala bridge and the expansion of the Kalala-Julfa road along the Araz corridor. They welcomed the launch of direct flights between Baku-Tehran-Baku and Baku-Tabriz-Baku and explored ways to increase flight frequency and improve transit transportation.

Additionally, Mustafayev met with Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi to review joint energy projects, including Khudaferin-Qiz Qalası and Ordubad-Marazad, electricity exchange, and the efficient development of shared water resources.

This visit underscores the deepening Azerbaijan-Iran partnership across economic, transport, and energy sectors.