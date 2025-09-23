Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers meet at UN in New York
On September 22, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Azernews reports.
The meeting focused on discussing possible next steps to advance the peace agenda, building on the outcomes of the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8, 2025.
Both ministers agreed to continue the dialogue in the coming weeks.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!