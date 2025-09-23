Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 23 2025

Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers meet at UN in New York

23 September 2025 10:10 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
On September 22, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on discussing possible next steps to advance the peace agenda, building on the outcomes of the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8, 2025.

Both ministers agreed to continue the dialogue in the coming weeks.

