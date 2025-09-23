Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 23 2025

Dashkasan iron ore project expected to boost GDP and create thousands of job

23 September 2025 18:33 (UTC+04:00)
Dashkasan iron ore project expected to boost GDP and create thousands of job
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The integrated implementation of both stages of the Dashkasan iron ore project will significantly strengthen Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more