New milestone in urban micromobility with Azercell

23 September 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

As part of its cooperation with Wingz, Azercell now enables scooter ride payments via mobile balance

Azercell, a provider of innovative mobile communication solutions in Azerbaijan, is implementing a modern and eco-friendly approach to urban mobility in partnership with Wingz LLC. This collaboration allows users to pay for scooter rides directly from their mobile number balance, without the need for additional payment tools.

The service is simple and user-friendly: to activate a scooter, subscribers send the seven-digit identification number (ID) displayed on the vehicle in the “START ID” (START XXXXXXX) format via SMS to the short number 4545, after which the corresponding fare is automatically deducted from their balance. In case of early termination of the ride, funds for unused minutes are refunded. To complete the ride, users simply send the seven-digit ID in the “STOP ID” (STOP XXXXXXX) format to 4545. If a ride is not terminated in time, charges for each subsequent 15-minute interval are applied automatically.

As a launch offer, within the first two weeks of the service, Azercell subscribers will enjoy the first 15 minutes of their ride free of charge upon the first activation.

This solution further enhances urban mobility, contributes to the advancement of the smart city concept, and encourages sustainable living.

Azercell continues to integrate advanced technologies into everyday life, providing subscribers with convenient, flexible, and innovative solutions.