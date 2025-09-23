Apple’s first folding iPhone design and price reveal

23 September 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The design details and estimated price of Apple’s long-rumored first foldable iPhone have been revealed, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike, Azernews reports.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a trusted industry insider, the new foldable iPhone will feature an ultra-thin design inspired by the sleek iPhone Air. Described as a major design breakthrough, the foldable model is expected to resemble two iPhone Air units seamlessly fused together, offering a large flexible screen while maintaining a slim profile.

One of the standout aspects is the thickness — the iPhone Air, which features a titanium body, is just 5.6 millimeters thick, making it Apple’s thinnest smartphone to date. This model will serve as the blueprint for the upcoming foldable variant.

The foldable iPhone is expected to minimize the visible crease on the screen — a common issue in competing foldables — using advanced hinge and display technologies. Apple is reportedly working with cutting-edge materials and internal engineering to ensure durability and premium feel.

As for pricing, the new device won’t come cheap. Early estimates suggest a starting price of at least $2,000, positioning it as a luxury flagship in Apple’s future lineup.

According to preliminary reports, Apple plans to unveil the foldable iPhone in the fall of 2026, with mass production once again handled by Foxconn’s factories in China, a long-standing partner in Apple’s supply chain.

Interestingly, this move could heat up the rivalry between Apple and Samsung, which has already released several generations of foldable phones. Industry experts say Apple is likely to prioritize reliability and ecosystem integration, aiming to outperform existing foldables in terms of user experience rather than just being first to market.

While it’s still early, if the final product lives up to the leaks, the foldable iPhone could mark one of Apple’s most ambitious hardware innovations in years.