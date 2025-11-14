US limits visas for tourists with chronic illnesses

14 November 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. administration has confirmed plans to impose restrictions on tourist visas for individuals with obesity, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly, who noted that for over a century, the State Department has had the authority to restrict entry to visitors who might become a financial burden on taxpayers or require government-provided medical care.

Kelly added that the Trump administration fully supports this policy, emphasizing a “America First” approach. The new rules are considered a stricter interpretation of existing regulations, introduced amid public criticism of the U.S. government, and are intended to deny entry to individuals who may later need government assistance.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the State Department has instructed all U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide to consider applicants’ health conditions, particularly chronic illnesses, when evaluating visa approvals.

Experts have pointed out that while the policy is technically an extension of long-standing regulations, it is likely to spark international debate over public health, discrimination, and the balance between national security and humanitarian considerations. Some analysts suggest that such measures could have significant implications for global tourism, international relations, and perceptions of U.S. openness.