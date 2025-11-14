Bern hosts Azerbaijani Culture and Victory Day

14 November 2025 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

An event titled “Path of Liberty” was held in Bern, Switzerland, dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day on 8 November and the 140th anniversary of renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov attended the ceremony, Azernews reports.

In his remarks, Muradov noted that under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy has entered a new stage of development. He also highlighted the significant contributions of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to promoting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage internationally.

Muradov emphasized that Azerbaijani communities worldwide are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Victory with great enthusiasm and continue implementing successful initiatives aimed at showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage abroad. He stressed that cultural diplomacy plays an essential role in strengthening trust between nations, deepening mutual understanding, and building lasting friendships — a priority for Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Fuad Isgandarov, underlined the important role of the diaspora in strengthening the country’s international image and promoting humanitarian values, noting that cultural events significantly contribute to Azerbaijan’s global outreach.

Maryam Gulamova, head of the Caspian-Alpine Society, stated that the organization’s projects help build cultural bridges between the two countries and emphasized the importance of promoting Azerbaijani culture in Europe not only through artistic programs and festivals but also at an academic level.

The event also featured the presentation of the monograph “Modernity and Archaics: 20th Century Azerbaijani Musical Culture in the Context of Three Empires” by Germany-based composer and musicologist Elmir Mirzayev. The author provided detailed insights into the work, which covers 200 years of Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural development. The book has been translated into German and published by Transcript-Verlag (Bielefeld), and distributed to major libraries in Azerbaijan and Germany.

Moderated by Sara Abbasova, First Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the event continued with a cultural program.

The artistic segment featured performances of Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s “Ashigsayagi,” “Arazbari,” “Sansiz,” and “Sevgili Canan,” as well as Mirzayev’s composition “Dedication,” honoring the victims of the Khojaly genocide. Soprano Mara Huseynova, members of the “Berner Klaviertrio” — violinist Roman Filipov, cellist Pierre Deppe, pianist Igor Andreev — along with works by Turker Gasimzade, composer and dean at Garabagh University, captivated the audience, earning prolonged applause.

The event was organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, with support from the Caspian-Alpine Society.