Tashkent audience welcomes Taghiyev: Oil with strong applause [PHOTOS]

15 November 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

A special screening of the film Taghiyev: Oil was held on November 14 at the renowned Panoramafilm cinema in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the event brought together the culture ministers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, along with the heads of national film agencies and members of the local cultural community.

The audience was first briefed about the production. It was noted that the film was produced by Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Cinema Agency. This screening marked the premiere of the first episode of the multi-series film Taghiyev, dedicated to the life and legacy of the celebrated Azerbaijani oil magnate and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The film also touches upon key historical events that unfolded in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The executive producer of the project is Arzu Aliyeva, with Orman Aliyev as producer. The film is directed by Zaur Gasimli, who also co-authored the script alongside Ismayil Iman and Asif Isgandarli. Cinematography is by Vladimir Artemyev, with art direction by Sabuhi Atababayev, costume design by Vusal Rahim, and music composed by Etibar Asadli.

The cast features prominent Azerbaijani actors, including People’s Artist Pərviz Məmmədrzayev in the role of Taghiyev, as well as Gurban Ismayilov and Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshen Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva.

It was emphasized that the Taghiyev film series continues to lead box-office rankings in local cinemas and has already received multiple awards. Negotiations are currently under way for international distribution, including across Central Asian republics.

Following the presentation, the film was screened and received with strong interest and warm applause from the audience.