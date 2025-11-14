Azernews.Az

Friday November 14 2025

SOCAR expands energy diplomacy building strategic bridge to Georgia

14 November 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR expands energy diplomacy building strategic bridge to Georgia
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
SOCAR’s investment in Georgia, which has now reached $2.1 billion, is a striking example of how energy can serve as both an economic engine and a geopolitical tool. The figures, 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas supplied in just nine months and 372 million kilowatt-hours of electricity exported, are not dry statistics. They are the embodiment of a strategy that ties two nations together in a web of mutual dependence and shared opportunity.

