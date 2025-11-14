Azernews.Az

Friday November 14 2025

China discovers its biggest gold deposit

14 November 2025 22:24 (UTC+04:00)
China discovers its biggest gold deposit

Chinese geologists have discovered the country’s largest gold base deposit, containing an estimated 1,440 tons of the precious metal, in Liaoning Province in northeastern China, Azernews reports.

