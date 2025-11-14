Mercedes plans new models in Korea by 2027

14 November 2025 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch at least 40 new models in South Korea by 2027, marking the automaker’s most ambitious product roadmap in the country. The move highlights Mercedes’ deepening collaboration with Korean component suppliers, including Samsung and LG, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

To further strengthen ties across Asia, Mercedes will open a procurement hub in South Korea on January 1, 2026.

“Tech-savvy Korean Mercedes customers and fans truly appreciate both sides of the Mercedes brand: innovation and technology,” said Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius during a press conference on Friday in Incheon.

“You will not find a Mercedes anywhere in the world without a piece of Korea in it.”

During the conference, Mercedes unveiled four strategic models, including the latest all-electric GLC, the CLA, and two concept cars: the AMG GT XX and the Vision V.

The all-new electric GLC, the first model built on Mercedes’ dedicated EV architecture, is positioned to set a new benchmark in the midsize segment. The CLA was described as the most intelligent, emotionally resonant, efficient, and versatile model in Mercedes’ history, featuring the company’s in-house operating system with generative AI, designed to redefine the driver-vehicle experience. Both the GLC and CLA will be available in all-electric and hybrid variants and are expected on Korean roads in 2026.

The Concept AMG GT XX previews Mercedes’ upcoming four-door high-performance EVs built on the AMG electric architecture. The prototype has already demonstrated its capabilities by setting 25 performance records, including covering 5,479 kilometers (3,404 miles) in a single 24-hour run last August.

The Vision V, a chauffeur-driven limousine show car, is designed for clients seeking a private-lounge experience on wheels.

Kallenius also emphasized Mercedes’ commitment to strengthening partnerships with Korean companies, meeting with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and LG Energy Solution executives. Discussions included potential collaborations in battery supply and next-generation EV technology.

“I had a very productive meeting with our valued partners at LG and Samsung,” Kallenius said. “We explored how to push technological boundaries and create a leap forward into the future.”

“Alongside global champions like Samsung and LG, we work with dozens of other partners in Korea, a market that has now reached a high level of maturity.”

Industry analysts note that Mercedes’ Korea-focused strategy reflects a broader trend among premium automakers: leveraging local tech expertise not just for component supply but also for AI-driven in-car experiences, EV innovation, and next-generation battery technology, signaling that South Korea is becoming a key hub for the future of mobility.