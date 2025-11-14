Central Asian leaders to sign major multilateral package at 7th Consultative Summit in Tashkent

14 November 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

A package of multilateral documents is expected to be signed following the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The 7th Consultative Meeting will be held on November 15–16 in Tashkent under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, the summit will be attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Kaha Imnadze, will also take part in the event.

The agenda includes strengthening regional cooperation, advancing joint projects and initiatives in priority areas, as well as exchanging views on pressing issues of regional and international politics.

Regular consultative meetings among Central Asian leaders were initiated by President Mirziyoyev during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017. During Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in this format, more than 20 major events covering various areas of cooperation have been held.