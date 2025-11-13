Head of Presidential Administration introduces President’s Representative in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

13 November 2025 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On November 13, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev introduced Jeyhun Jalilov, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, to the public of the Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

Prior to the event, they visited a statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Nakhchivan, and put flowers in front of it.

Speaking at the ceremony, Samir Nuriyev stated that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev always keeps the social, economic and cultural development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the spotlight.

Noting that important measures have been undertaken to develop Nakhchivan as part of the constructive efforts in the country, the head of the Presidential Administration mentioned that the “State Program on the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027” has been adopted. He added that the main goal is to boost the development of the Autonomous Republic by achieving sustainable economic and social growth, and ensure its comprehensive integration into the country's economy.

It was stated that in accordance with the Action Plan for the implementation of the State Program, the existing opportunities should be used more effectively and all forces should be mobilized to create a favorable business environment, and to promptly and efficiently fulfill the tasks related to the development of trade, export-oriented industry, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, the social sphere, human capital and other areas.

Touching upon the statements made by the President of Azerbaijan at the reception on November 12 regarding the new appointments, the head of the Presidential Administration emphasized that the head of state considers service to the people, humility, and a responsible approach to official duties as the primary working principles, and that in their activities officials should be guided by these principles.

Samir Nuriyev conveyed the instructions and recommendations of the President of Azerbaijan to the new leadership of the Autonomous Republic, expressing his hope that he would live up to the confidence placed in him by the President of Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Jalilov expressed his deep gratitude to the head of state for the high level of trust and noted that he would live up to the trust placed in him.