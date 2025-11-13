UNESCO recognizes legacies of Ashiq Dirili Qurbani and Ashiq Alaskar

13 November 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant move that highlights the global recognition of Azerbaijani folk art, UNESCO has included the anniversaries of two of Azerbaijan's most celebrated ashiqs—Ashiq Dirili Qurbani and Ashiq Alaskar in its 2026–2027 Anniversary Program, Azernews reports.

The inclusion of these two prominent figures of Azerbaijani oral and poetic traditions in UNESCO's prestigious program marks a significant step in recognising the depth of Azerbaijani culture on the global stage.

Ashiq Dirili Qurbani (1476–1549)

From an early age, Ashiq Dirili Qurbani developed a passion for playing the saz and writing poetry. Largely self-taught, he immersed himself in the study of classical and folk poetry, as well as history. He became fluent in Persian and Arabic and memorised the Quran in its entirety. By the time he was fifteen, Qurbani was already participating in local celebrations as an ashiq.

His village, where he first began to compose poetry, was located on the slopes of a mountain adorned with delicate violets and daffodils, surrounded by thick forests and cold springs. At the base of the mountains lay fertile wheat fields, and below that flowed the powerful Aras River. It was in this idyllic landscape that Qurbani's character was formed, where his deep connection to both nature and people blossomed. The vivid imagery and emotional depth in his poetry are firmly grounded in the rich traditions of Azerbaijani verse.

With remarkable talent, Gurbani became a true poet of the people. His poetry evolved over time, constantly refining and reaching ever-greater levels of excellence, ultimately achieving unmatched mastery in his art.

Ashiq Alasgar (1821–1926)

Ashiq Alasgar wrote poetry, composed ashiq melodies to accompany his verses, and expertly performed them on the saz. He was well-versed in the forms of ashiq poetry and became a master of their craft.

His repertoire included numerous classical dastans (epic ballads) and ashiq tunes, which primarily focused on themes of the hard lives of working people, the realistic portrayal of rural life, and the beauty of nature.

Ashiq Alasgar had an exceptional memory and could easily memorise poems and tales, particularly the dastans of other ashiqs. He was well-acquainted with the works of great Eastern classical poets such as Nizami, Nasimi, Fuzuli, and Nabati.

Alasgar had nearly all of the classical ashiq poetry and love-heroic legends memorised. He also composed several dastans of his own, including Alasgar and Sahnabanu, "The Journey of Ashiq Alasgar to Nakhchivan," "The Journey of Ashiq Alasgar to Turkiye," and "The Journey of Ashiq Alasgar to Garabagh."

UNESCO's Recognition: Worldwide Spotlight on Azerbaijani Heritage

The inclusion of Ashiq Dirili Qurbani and Ashiq Alasgar in UNESCO's 2026–2027 Anniversary Program marks a significant moment for Azerbaijani culture. It is not merely a celebration of two individuals; it is an acknowledgement of the ashiq tradition as a whole.

UNESCO also honours Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities, like the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov,﻿ great philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.