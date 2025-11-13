Peruvian artist Sol Alejo's alpacas to be shown at Heydar Aliyev Center

13 November 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On December 18, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku will host the opening of an exhibition by Peruvian artist Sol Alejo, titled "The Imaginary World between the Andes and the Caucasus", Azernews reports.

The main subjects of the artworks in this exhibition are alpacas, which have become a symbol of the Andean plateau. In Alejo's paintings, these alpacas are depicted with human-like emotions.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to view works that the artist specifically created for the Baku exhibition. These pieces, presented for the first time, depict the artist’s characters set against the historical landmarks and notable places of Baku and Shamakhi. Scenes include an alpaca farm in Shamakhi, the Ferris wheel in Baku, views of Baku Boulevard, the area in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, and other locations.

Sol Alejo, who has participated in more than 60 local and international exhibitions to date, has been passionate about art since a young age.

Drawing inspiration from the nature of the Andes and the Caucasus mountains, the artist emphasizes that her work serves as an intercultural bridge through the generalized image of alpacas, which inhabit both the Andes and the Caucasus.

In her paintings, alpacas are not only a central narrative element but also carry symbolic and emotional significance.