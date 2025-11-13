Google boosts pixel phones with advanced AI

13 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google LLC announced a major update for its Pixel smartphones, introducing a range of new AI-powered features designed to make everyday communication smarter and more secure. Among the highlights are AI notification summaries and a creative new tool called Remix in Google Messages, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

With Remix, users can now edit any photo directly within their chats, powered by Google’s Gemini AI and the innovative Nano Banana photo editor. The feature allows users to reimagine their images — from adjusting details and adding objects to completely transforming the visual style.

Another key update is AI-generated conversation summaries, which automatically condense long chat threads into short, easy-to-read overviews. Pixel devices will also let users prioritize their closest contacts through a new VIP alerts system, ensuring that important notifications always come first.

For users of Pixel 6 and newer models in the United States, Google is rolling out a new Scam Detection feature. This tool uses AI to analyze incoming messages and alerts users to potential scams or suspicious activity in popular chat apps.

According to Google, these updates reflect the company’s ongoing mission to make smartphones more intuitive, personalized, and secure. The new features will begin rolling out to users over the coming weeks.

Google also hinted at an upcoming AI Calls feature that could soon summarize phone conversations in real time and even suggest quick responses — another step toward a truly intelligent smartphone experience.