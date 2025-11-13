Ganja Sports Palace welcomes rising stars of gymnastics [PHOTOS]

13 November 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

The 2025 European Aerobic Junior & U15 Championships have officially come to a close, Azernews reports.

Held over three days at the Ganja Sports Palace, the competition saw 380 talented gymnasts from 20 different countries competing for the coveted continental title.

Over the course of the first two days, athletes took part in the qualification rounds, showcasing their skills in various events, including individual performances, trio routines, group routines, mixed pair routines, and the dynamic "aerodance" program.

The second day of the event also featured an award ceremony to recognise the team rankings, celebrating the achievements of the top-performing teams.

On the final day of the competition, the championship's decisive stage took place, with the top athletes competing for the prestigious titles, ultimately determining the winners and bringing the event to an exciting conclusion.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.