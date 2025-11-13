Female karateka fighter clinches gold at Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTOS]

13 November 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska has competed in the final at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Irina Zaretska, who fought in the 68 kg weight category, faced Turkiye's Eda Eltamur in the decisive match.

Zaretska triumphed with a 5-3 victory, claiming her third gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Earlier, Madina Sadigova (55 kg) and Roman Heydarov (kata) each earned bronze medals at the same event.

Note that Irina Zaretska secured a silver medal in the women's +61 kg category at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

She is a three-time World Karate Champion in the women's 68 kg division, having won gold in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Irina Zaretska has also claimed gold in the same weight category at the Islamic Solidarity Games twice, in 2017 and 2022, as well as at the European Games in 2015 and 2023.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Azerbaijan is represented by 179 athletes in 20 sports at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games. I

n total, 57 countries are competing for medals in 23 sports. The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on November 21.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Some sports also include disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.