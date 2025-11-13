Azernews.Az

Thursday November 13 2025

Central Bank forecasts steady growth for Azerbaijan, driven by non-oil sector

13 November 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank forecasts steady growth for Azerbaijan, driven by non-oil sector
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Expectations regarding Azerbaijan’s economic growth prospects remain generally optimistic, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s (CBA) October 2025 forecasts. The bank noted that the country’s real GDP growth for the current year is projected at...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more