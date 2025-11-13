Orkhan Mursalov takes office as Head of Goychay District [PHOTOS]

13 November 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Chingiz oglu Mursalov has been appointed Head of the Goychay District Executive Authority, Azernews reports.

Today, the newly appointed official was introduced to the district’s executive staff and local community representatives by Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues.

During the introduction ceremony, Zeynal Naghdaliyev conveyed the President’s instructions and recommendations to the local administration.

Orkhan Mursalov expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for the trust and confidence placed in him.